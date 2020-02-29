Toledo man killed after flipping vehicle on I-475

One man is dead after an early morning accident on I-475.

According to Toledo Police, the accident happened just before 7:00 Saturday morning in the EB lanes near the Sherbrooke Road overpass near Douglas.

Police say the driver, Reginald Colbert II, who's 34 and from Toledo, went off the right side of the expressway and hit a concrete median. The vehicle then went across all five lanes of traffic and hit the center median before flipping onto its side.

The driver and passenger were both taken to the hospital. Colbert died from his injuries. The passenger was seriously injured and was last listed in the ICU.