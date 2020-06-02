Toledo man sentenced to 20 years in federal court on multiple drug related charges

A Toledo man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for pleading guilty to federal charges including drug conspiracy, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

According to the indictment, Jayvon Wynne, 25, and nine other defendants worked together and conspired to distribute large amounts of heroin and fentanyl in the Toledo area.

According to a press release from the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio:

Wynne admitted to playing an aggravating role in the conspiracy and exercised a degree of control over the activities of the other defendants. Wynne admitted to initiating a strategy of providing free half grams of heroin to customers on Sundays who had purchased narcotics from the group throughout the week.

Wynne is already serving 18 years in state prison for two felonious assault convictions, one of which carries a firearm specification. His federal sentenced with run concurrently.

Previously sentenced in this matter are:

• Chad Burkholder, age 37, of Toledo, sentenced to 70 months imprisonment on one count of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute and distribution of controlled substances.

• Ryin Douglas-Reed, age 30, of Toledo, sentenced to 100 months imprisonment on one count of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute and distribution of controlled substances.

• Laurie Lehman, age 51, of Toledo, sentenced to 65 months imprisonment on one count of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute and distribution of controlled.

• Julie Murdock, age 49, of Toledo, was sentenced to 30 months imprisonment on one count of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute and distribution of controlled.

• Russell Watson, age 36, of Toledo, sentenced to 68 months imprisonment on one count of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute and distribution of controlled and one count of possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance.

Terrance Allen, 28; Nathaniel Barringer, 25; Megan Champion, 42, and Donte Walker, 32, all of Toledo have previously pled guilty for their roles in this conspiracy and are scheduled to be sentenced in September.