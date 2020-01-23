Toledo man sentenced to indefinite prison term for manslaughter

A Toledo man who was accused of killing a man during an argument in June has been sentenced to prison after entering a no contest plea.

James Friesel, 54, was sentenced to an indefinite prison term, with the total amount served based upon his behavior. He will serve at least six years with an maximum of nine years.

Friesel was also sentenced to 14 months for another case. He will serve his two sentences consecutively.

According to police, Friesel was arrested after they found Charles Snyder, 52, suffering from a head injury at a residence in the 1800 blocks of North Erie just after 2 a.m. on June 13. Snyder was pronounced dead at the scene.