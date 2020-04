A Toledo man has been sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole for aggravated murder and aggravated burglary in a February 2019 crime.

Willie Hall, 32, was sentenced earlier this month for the shooting death of Benjamin Ward inside his Broadstone home.

Also on Tuesday, Hall was sentenced to eight years for a separate burglary incident. That sentence will be served consecutively to the aggravated murder and aggravated burglary sentence.