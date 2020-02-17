Toledo man shot after being robbed in east Toledo driveway

A Toledo man is recovering from his injuries after being shot during a robbery in his east Toledo driveway early Sunday morning.

Venkateswarlu Ega told police he was walking up his driveway in the 300 block of White St. when two unknown males approached him with a gun and demanded money.

After Ega gave them money, one of the suspects fired a shot, which grazed Ega's head. The suspects then fled on foot in an unknown direction.

Ega was transported to Mercy St. Vincent's Medical Center with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing.