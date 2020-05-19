Toledo man shot early Tuesday on city's east side

A Toledo man was taken to the hospital after an early morning shooting Tuesday on the east side.

Toledo Police were called to a report of shots fired just before 3 a.m. in the 600 block of Reineck. A victim was transported to a local hospital before the police arrived.

Police interviewed witnesses and neighbors while also finding shell casings in the street in the 700 block of Reineck.

Joseph E. Adams, 18, was shot in the incident. He was listed in stable condition Tuesday morning.

Police continue to investigate the indicent.