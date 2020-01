A Toledo man is in the hospital after being shot by an unknown suspect early Monday morning on Albion St.

Toledo Police say Kevin Giles, 20, was shot in the hip while walking home at 3 a.m. when he was approached by four males in a silver vehicle. According to Giles, one of the males asked him for a lighter before shooting at him.

Giles was transported to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center, where he's being treated for his injury.

Police are still investigating the shooting.