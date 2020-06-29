Toledo may expand its outdoor refreshment area

You might soon have some new options to enjoy your time in downtown Toledo.

An expanded outdoor refreshment area will be on the agenda for Toledo's city council Tuesday afternoon and that new area could span the Maumee River.

The downtown outdoor refreshment area would expand to Toledo's Docks on the east side of the river. It would also extend to the Marina District.

That expansion would go across the Maumee River up Summit Street toward the Veterans’ Glass City Skyway.

Tourism experts say this could expand entertainment options in the city.

City council members are expected to vote on the plan Tuesday afternoon.

