Toledo mayor only considers one resume for newly created economic development position

The city of Toledo is looking to give its economic development team a boost. With an added push toward small businesses, a familiar face will be taking on a new role. It's the only person the mayor considered for the position.

Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz admitted Tuesday that he only looked at one resume and only considered one candidate for the newly created Commissioner of Small Business Services position. Soon to be former Toledo city councilwoman Sandy Spang is the choice for the $92,000 job.

The mayor says this move actually shows he's doing businesses differently in the city of Toledo

As a small business owner herself, Spang says she knows what those owners need to succeed.

"We need to do a better job of working with them when they first come to us to give them sort of a road map to the whole process. You don't want to work your way half way through and find out there's a surprise, there's something new you have to do," said Spang.

Starting in 2020, she'll be the Commissioner of Small Business Services, where she's to build relationships and help owner with their issues. No one else was considered for this newly created position.

Mayor Kapszukiewicz told 13abc that his administration did not take any other application for the position. We asked why that was.

“Because I knew Sandy was the best and why open up the search when you already have the best staring right in the face at you,” said Kapszukiewicz.

Spang and Kapszukiewicz come from opposite political parties but the I-Team asked the mayor if he's worried how some may feel about one politician hiring another politician for a newly created position.

"I think hiring Sandy fits into our theme of looking for the best and the brightest regardless of where they've come from. So is Sandy a political person? Sure I suppose but she's from a different political party. This is opposite of the sort of thing that usually happens around here," said Kapszukiewicz.

Those small business may soon be dealing with an increased city income tax if voters approve it in March. Does either think that will hinder a business from coming here?

"Taxes are always a concern for small businesses but so are conditions of our streets. So are the conditions of our housing. I think these things all kind of come together," said Spang.

"Is overall tax rate something that businesses consider? Yes absolutely. However I would simply say it is one of many thing that businesses consider," said Kapszukiewicz.

The mayor also announced Tuesday that the Office of Economic Development will be its own separate department next year. A director of the department will be named sometime early next year.