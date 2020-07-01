Toledo murder rate jumps in June

The murder rate in Toledo jumped for 2020 this month. Between June 6- July 1st, there were 11 homicides in the city of Toledo.

Toledo Police say the latest victims were shot in two separate areas of town early in the morning on July 1st. Kaneisha McDonald, 24, was shot multiple times and died near the street on Western near Marion.

Marquese Robbins, 41, was shot and killed inside a home on Fries near Byrne and Airport. There are no arrests in either case.

The latest homicides are adding to a growing list. Toledo Police say the deadly violence for the month started on June 6 and continued for the next two weeks, with Toledo averaging a homicide every two days during the month of June.

Officers tell 13abc that violent crime typically increases during the summer but admits this spike is unusual. At this time, detectives are still working to determine if any of these recent deaths are related.

Meanwhile, as we head into the 4th of July weekend, extra officers are being called in to deal with what is expected to be a very busy weekend. Officers say the combination of the heat, a holiday, COVID-19 and the recent surge in gun violence could create a perfect storm for problems.

If you have any information about any of the unsolved homicides, you can leave tips anonymously by call Crimestopper 419-255-1111.