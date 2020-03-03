Toledo organizations celebrating International Women's Day

Tickets are available for this year's International Women's Day event, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday at the Pinnacle in Maumee.

Hosted by the Toledo Opera Guild, in partnership with Women of Toledo, the event includes a luncheon with speakers at noon.

Tickets are $35 and can be purchased at this website, or by sending a check to the Toledo Opera Guild, 9016 Cedar Bend Dr., Sylvania, Ohio, 43560.

Speakers for the event include 13abc's Diane Larson; millennial social entrepreneur Zobaida Falah; Ohio Sen. Teresa Fedor; Professor Bina Joe, Ph.D., FAHA, FAPS (CV); and Taniece Temple, sexual abuse survivor and activist.

The day will also include educational booths, activities, and entertainment.

For more information, call 419-461-0155.