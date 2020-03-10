Toledo pizzeria features adoptable pups on pizza boxes

Finding animals forever homes. An area pizza ship is using it's product to find dogs new digs.

Must love dogs. It's part of the company slogan and theme at Dandino's Pizza and More on Lewis Avenue in Toledo.

Owner Barb Files loves dogs. She opened her pizza shop in 2017 and her family has a special place for rescue pups. They have all adopted dogs in need and now she is expanding her passion for pups and pizza.

The local company is teaming up with Lucas County Canine Care and Control and featuring photos of adoptable dogs on its pizza boxes.

"We are going to feature 5 dogs per month and these will be the long-stay dogs ones that have been passed over for whatever reason...we are trying to get these long term dogs out of the shelter first," says Files.

The partnership is just beginning and it's welcome news for LC4. Right now there are 40 dogs up for adoption at the shelter and with warmer weather on the way those numbers will go up very quickly.

"Hopefully they see our cute pups on the pizza boxes and get inspired to come down and either help out of take a dog home," says Cassie Bloomfield, the Community Outreach Coordinator with LC4.

If you order a pie, you will see a flyer encouraging you to adopt, volunteer or donate and if you do give one of the "pizza pups" a forever home, bring your adoption papers back to Dandino's and Files says the next pie is on the house.

"Even if one dog gets adopted it's worth all the effort," says Files.