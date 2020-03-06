Toledo plastic surgeon arrested on charges of drugging and raping women

A Toledo plastic surgeon was arrested by the FBI on Friday, facing charges of Illegally Dispensing Controlled Substances, Aggravated Sexual Abuse and Sex Trafficking.

49-year-old Dr. Manish Gupta owned and practiced at Artisan Cosmetic & Reconstructive Surgery on 7634 Central Ave.

In a court filing with the U.S. District Court in Toledo, investigators allege that Gupta arranged for sex with an escort while he was in Los Angeles for a plastic surgery convention in 2016. The woman believes Gupta drugged her and raped her.

After to going to police, the woman found multiple other women had complained about someone matching his name or description on an online service sex workers use to make others aware of dangerous individuals.

Both the woman, and many of the complaints said they were drugged, raped and that the incidents were recorded without their permission.

During the investigation, the complaint says they discovered numerous incidents of employees finding recordings on SD cards and other items used for sex or drugging people.

In late December of 2019, agents obtained a federal search warrant for the thumb drives workers had stored the images. A complaint to the State of Ohio Medical Board was made on February 12 this year, saying Gupta had been raping women for years.

A federal search warrant was executed Friday at Gupta's residence, two medical offices, his vehicle and phone.

Inside his locked office, they found multiple sex-related items, SD cards and vials of Diazepam and Ketamine - drugs not used in his medical practice.

He was booked into the Lucas County Jail at 3:46 p.m.