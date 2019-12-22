Toledo police investigating shooting at Detroit and Bancroft

Toledo police are investigating a shooting at the corner of Detroit and Bancroft.

Detectives say a shooting victim walked into a nearby hospital around 5:00 p.m. on Sunday. They say that incident led them to the scene at Detroit and Bancroft.

At this point, police say there's no update on the victim's name, age or condition. Detectives also say no arrests have been made in connection to the shooting.

Investigators tell 13abc they're reviewing surveillance footage from two nearby businesses in hopes of identifying a suspect.

If you have information that can help police, call the Crime Stopper tip line at (419) 255-1111. You can reports tips anonymously.

