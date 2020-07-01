Toledo police investigating two overnight homicides

Toledo police are investigating two homicides that took place in different locations in the city in the early morning hours on Wednesday.

The first happened at 2:41 AM in the 900-block of Fries near Airport and Byrne. Police say one man was shot inside a home and was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Moments later, there was a second shooting on Western, near Marion. According to police, a woman in her early 20s was shot and killed outside a vehicle. Police say multiple shots were fired in the incident.

No suspects have been apprehended in either case and police do not currently know if the two are related. 13abc has crews on the scenes and will provide updates when information becomes available.

