Toledo psychologist has license revoked for improperly prescribing medicine

A prominent Toledo child and adolescent psychologist has had his license revoked by the State Medical Board of Ohio for improperly prescribing medications for patients and not properly reporting the prescriptions.

Timothy Valko, of Valko & Associates on Executive Parkway, has his license permanently revoked in a March 11 ruling by the board.

Valko is appealing the ruling in Franklin County Common Pleas Court.

According to the documents, Valko's license was revoked for "failure to maintain minimal standards applicable to the selection or administration of drugs, or failure to employ acceptable scientific methods in the selection of drugs or other modalities for treatment of disease."

The incident in question happened with a patient who was prescribed large doses of a stimulant from September 2015 through July 2016.

In addition to the revocation of his license, Valko must pay a $2,500 fine.

Valko graduated from the University of Toledo Medical College in 1987 before completing residencies in adult psychology and child and adolescent psychology at UTMC.

Valko's license in adult psychology lapsed in 2004, and his license to practice child and adolescent psychology lapsed in 2015.

Valko started his practice in January 2004. By 2013, he had more than 3,000 patients and has since added between 500 and 1,000 patients.

The entire decision from the State Board of Medicine is posted here.