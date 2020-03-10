Toledo puts moratorium on water shutoffs in wake of coronavirus concerns

Toledo will not shut off your water while the city works to prevent any coronavirus outbreaks within city limits.

There are currently no confirmed cases in Lucas County, but three confirmed cases in the state of Ohio has caused an increase in concern throughout the area.

During a live interview with 13abc, Toledo mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said the city would impose a moratorium on water shut offs to assist residents in maintaining personal hygiene. As part of that plan, those who would otherwise face water shutoffs for non-payment of bills will not for the time being.

Hand-washing is among the best ways to prevent the spread of viruses, including COVID-19. The mayor says for this reason, maintaining water supply to city residents is a priority.