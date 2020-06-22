Toledo releases nearly 3 hours of recordings from May 30 protests along with other police reforms

Leaders from the City of Toledo and the Toledo Police Department have released nearly three hours of police radio recordings from the May 30 protests which ended in violent clashes between police and the assembled crowds.

Toledo police officers line up facing protesters outside the Safety Building on May 30, 2020. Credit: Elise Hannah

According to the city, the recordings encompass the time period from about 11 a.m. to midnight. As the system does not record "dead air" -- time in which no one is speaking -- that 13 hour time period is condensed in the recordings.

You can listen to the entire recording here.

In addition to the recordings, Toledo Police, along with the mayor's office, said that officers will discontinue the use of military-style camouflage. This announcement comes alongside previously announced reforms, including the plan to move the police internal affairs division outside of the Safety Building to a neutral location. According to Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz, that move is an effort to remove some of the intimidation the comes with reporting incidents of police misconduct to a department previously housing inside police headquarters.

During a press conference Monday, Toledo Police and the mayor announced they expect an investigation into incidents of police misconduct during the May 30 protests to conclude by July. They said that is considered very fast for such investigations, which would normally take up to 100 days to fully investigate.

Two officers have been placed on restricted duty following complaints, along with a video of an officer striking a protester with his helmet.

“As I said before, it is my most sincere hope that we will emerge as a stronger community, in solidarity, dedicated to real reforms that address the longtime barriers that have existed nationwide for communities of color," said Mayor Kapszukiewicz. "To that end, Toledo will leverage $55 million of our federal Community Development Block Grant funding over five years to address inequities in areas such as housing, job training, and education.”

The mayor said they are working with community leaders to continue to identify needed reforms within the department.