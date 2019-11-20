Toledo streamlines lead grant applications

The city of Toledo has streamlined lead grant applications for owner occupied and rental lead abatement grant assistance.

The new applications are nine pages for landlords and five pages for owner occupied applications, both down from their previous count of 17 pages.

The Lead-Based Paint Hazard Control Grant Program, provided by the city, is funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Office Lead Hazard Control and Healthy Homes. It provides financial assistance to help control lead paint hazards in residential units located in the city of Toledo. Assistance is provided to qualified homeowners and landlords in the form of a grant, with highest priority given to units occupied by lead-poisoned children under the age of six or at least one pregnant female past her first trimester.

You can find the applications at the following links:

Owner Occupied Application

Rental Property Application