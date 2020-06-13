Toledo streets closed for outdoor dining

Some people wanted a taco, others just wanted a beer, but most people seemed to agree that street dining should stick around.

Tonight is the busiest night Carlos' Poco Loco has seen in a while.

Owner Aldo Ballester isn't complaining.

"Everybody wants to go outside, get outside, the weather is beautiful. We gotta enjoy our 3, 4 months of beautiful weather," he says.

Today the restaurant served people at tables in the street, and every table was full. It's the City's way of helping restaurants social distance.

Ruben Sauceda and Amber Sayen enjoyed their food outside.

"I think that it's a really neat idea. I hope that the governor and everyone here in Toledo feels the sameway because it feels like you're at home in your backyard eating and enjoying the nice, beautiful weather," says Sauceda.

"This was something I would like to see go on all summer long. With the street closed off and us being able to eat out here in the street," says Sayen.

Poco Loco isn't the only restaurant benefiting. Two sections of Adams Street and part of Huron between Monroe and Washington will be transformed into al fresco dining every Friday from 5 to midnight and Saturday from noon to 10, indefinitely.

"We should just keep it like that. We have to get something good out of this situation," says Ballester.