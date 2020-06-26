Toledo suspends red light and speed camera program

The city of Toledo announced Friday that it was suspending its red light and speed camera programs, after the State Supreme Court ruled earlier this week that the appeal process was invalid.

Law Director Dale Emch said that process would need to be worked out with the municipal court system.

The 200 tickets currently in the appeals process will be dismissed.

The city will also stop working with Red Flex with issuing the tickets and will not send officers with hand held devices until the appeals issue is resolved.

