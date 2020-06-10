20 years after twins' premature birth, Toledo family ambassadors for virtual March for Babies this weekend

The numbers are alarming. According to the March of Dimes, one out of every ten babies in the United States is born prematurely. The organization has been on the frontlines of the fight to change those statistics for more than 80 years.

There's a simple way you can help the March of Dimes continue its life-changing work right here in our community. The traditional March for Babies walk in downtown Toledo has been replaced by a virtual event this weekend.

Rhonda Sewell and her 20-year-old daughters Savannah and Sarah are the ambassador family for the event. The twins only weighed a pound each at birth and spent several months in the hospital. They are now both juniors in college.

Savannah is studying to be a veterinarian at The Ohio State University.

Sarah is at Ohio Wesleyan majoring in environmental studies. Rhonda and her daughters want others to know they are not alone. They hope their story will help educate, inspire, and encourage others.

The virtual Toledo March for Babies is this Sunday. Opening ceremonies will be online at one in the afternoon. Everyone is then encouraged to walk where they are and post on social media about why they walk. Use #ToledoMarchForBabies for your post.

You can learn more about the event by visiting the website, and contribute to Rhonda Sewell's fundraiser HERE

