Toledo grandmother sews to raise money to fight Parkinson's

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, we've heard countless stories of people making masks for healthcare workers and members of their community but one local woman is doing something a bit different.

"I sewed because I liked to have a lot of clothes and we couldn't afford them," says 89-year-old Norma Schneiderbauer. She's been sewing for more than 75 years and now, thanks to her family and the coronavirus, she's added surgical caps to her repertoire.

Norma's granddaughter, Emily, is a nurse in Colorado. Last year, Emily asked her grandmother to make her some surgical caps for work, but once the pandemic hit, requests from Emily's co-workers started pouring in.

"The next thing you know, Special Care Unit was asking, 'You're the girl with the hats?' And now she's got three or four departments calling for hats," says Emily's mother Judy.

The project has given Norma purpose and a sense of pride knowing she has been able to help make people happy during the pandemic.

They've turned the project into a family affair. Judy travels around the region looking for fabric and she and Norma talk about the project just about every day.

"I think that's what I love most about this. All the family is involved." says Judy. "It keeps everyone connected. It's a fun project and the proceeds go to something near and dear to my heart, so that is really special."

Judy was also a surgical nurse and was diagnosed with Parkinsons Disease about a decade ago. All the profits made from the surgical caps are being donated to Parkinson Foundation chapters in the Toledo area.