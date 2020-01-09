Toledo woman arrested after attacking, choking children while naked in her backyard

A Toledo woman is accused of multiple crimes after authorities arrived to a disturbing scene of abuse in he backyard of her Mayo St. residence.

Rebecca Willabus is accused of striking her 10-year-old daughter over the head with a frying pan because she believed her daughter was having sex with Willabus' boyfriend. Willabus was completely naked at the time.

After she dressed herself, she began to choke her 2-year-old son with the intention to kill him to protect him from a sex trafficking ring.

Willabus also slapped two of her other children, a 6-year-old son and a 9-year-old daughter.

The 10-year-old daughter and 2-year-old son were transported to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center for treatment of their injuries. The other children were given to the care of another family member.

Willabus was carried to the patrol wagon by four different police officers as she struggled and refused to cooperate. Once at the hospital, Willabus bit one of the nurses on the left hand.

She is being charged with one count of assault, and two counts each of domestic violence and endangering children. She will be in court Jan. 16.