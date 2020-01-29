Toledo woman charged after forcing child to walk naked in front of uncle

A Toledo woman and her brother are charged with endangering children after she forced her daughter to walk around the apartment naked when the woman's brother was present.

Lynlee Arens, 34, is facing charges in Toledo Municpal Court after she was found to make her juvenile daughter walk naked in front of Cory Lang, Arens' brother and the child's uncle.

According to court records, the incidents happened in Arens' apartment at 1145 S. Byrne Rd.

Lang was arraigned Wednesday morning. An arrest warrant has been issued for Lang.