Toledo woman charged after running into multiple police cars

A Toledo woman is in custody and charged with vandalism, OVI, and other traffic infractions after she rammed multiple police vehicles with her car while trying to leave a bar early Saturday morning.

Jasmine Orume, 24, appeared in court Tuesday morning and was released on a recognizance bond. Her preliminary hearing is set for March 4.

According to Toledo Police, officers were investigating a fight at Zingers, 915 Matzinger Rd., when Orume pulled from the parking lot, almost striking a police vehicle.

She instead struck a pole, then backing into a different police vehicle. She then twice struck another police car.

Orume sustained injuries from a prior incident and transported to Mercy St. Vincent's Medical Center. No injuries to the officers were reported.