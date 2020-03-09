Toledo woman charged after stabbing children's father with steak knife

A 34-year-old Toledo woman is being charged with felonious assault after authorities said she stabbed someone in the thigh with a steak knife.

Keturah A. Gaston, of the 1700 block of Wychwood St., drove to the children's father's house on Kenilworth Ave. to confront him about money on Sunday.

During an argument, she stabbed with the steak knife, causing serious physical harm to the victim.

Gaston was arrested and booked into the Lucas County Jail. She is scheduled to appear in court Monday morning.