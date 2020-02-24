Toledo woman charged after striking person in the face with a brick

A Toledo woman is facing charges after she allegedly struck a person in the face with a brick.

Georgia J. Moon, 22, is being charged with felonious assault. According to court documents, Moon's mother and the victim were in an altercation. Moon struck the victim in the face with a brick, leading to the victim being hospitalized with serious injures.

Moon appeared in Toledo Municipal Court on Monday. Her bond was set at $25,000 and she was ordered to have no contact with the victim.

Her preliminary hearing is set for March 2.