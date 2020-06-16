Toledo woman charged after taking TPD cruiser on short joyride

A Toledo woman is being charged after she climbed into a Toledo Police vehicle and crashed it into another car early Sunday morning.

The incident happened after 1:30 a.m. Sunday when TPD crews were called to Club Yesterday at Adams and Superior streets on a report of four people shooting outside. Crews were met by a crowd of a few hundred people in the streets, fighting and being disorderly.

As crews were dispersing the crowd, Shavonte Knox, 26, got into a TPD cruiser and placed it in drive, with the lights and sirens activated. Knox then drove into another car.

Knox fled the scene on foot, but she was quickly apprehended.

Crews were unable to find evidence of shots fired at the scene.