Toledo woman charged for severe neglect of pit bull

The Toledo woman who surrendered an emaciated pit bull to the Lucas County Pit Crew has been charged with two crimes in Toledo Municipal Court.

Ashley Roderick has been charged with prohibitions concerning companion animals torture and prohibitions concerning companion animals-deprive the companion animal of quantities of good.

She's scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday.

After the dog was surrendered to the Pit Crew in mid-December, he was hospitalized immediately. Vets weren't sure Bogey would even make it through the night. He weighed just 18-pounds and could not stand.

After several days at the hospital, Bogey started to show small signs of improvement. Getting weight on has been a gradual process, but there have already been big results. He weighed in at 37 pounds late last week, nearly a 20-pound weight gain.

In addition to being emaciated, Bogey had serious infections in both eyes. His right eye will have to be removed, but the hope is his left eye can be saved.