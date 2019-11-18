Local woman celebrates her 106th birthday

The year was 1913. Grand Central Station opened in New York City.

Woodrow Wilson became President. It's also the year Thelma Coogler was born.

It's hard to imagine all that Thelma has seen in her lifetime. Everything from World War II to the first Moon landing and the invention of the cell phone and computer. She was surrounded by family and friends Monday to celebrate her more than a century of life.

Thelma was born in Champaign, Illinois in 1913 and moved here when she was about ten-years-old. That means she's called the Toledo area home for almost a century. Generations of her family came from all over the country to help her celebrate.

Thelma attended Woodward High School and met her husband Jodie at church. They had two children, four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. The youngest family member at her party today is nine-months-old.

Of course we had to ask what her secret to such a long life is. She said the answer is the goodness of the Lord. She loved teaching Sunday School and still enjoys reading The Bible. She is also part of a number of activities at Oakleaf including a painting class and a program with local high school students.

Thelma's family says she was able to stay in her home until she was almost 100. She has lived at Oakleaf Village for the last six years.

On a side note, this is the second local woman to turn 106 this fall.

Virginia Bolduan celebrated her big day exactly one month ago on October 18th.