Toledo woman scammed out of money by man she met online

It wasn't the ended a Toledo victim anticipated after meeting a man on a popular online dating site.

After meeting a man on PlentyOfFish.com, a 62-year-old Toledo woman believed the two were headed for a relationship, according to a police report.

Instead, the suspect told her he was going to transfer $85,000 into her bank account, but that she first had to pay fees in order to get the money transferred. She sent more than $12,000 in Money Grams online to the suspect.

The victim received a message from an unknown person claiming to be the suspect's lawyer, stating the FBI would become involved if she didn't contact the suspect. The victim later realized she was being schemed out of her money.