Toledo woman shot early Wednesday morning

A Toledo woman was last listed in critical condition after she arrived at a hospital with gunshot wounds.

Police were called to a residence in the 2000 block of Parkwood just before 3 a.m. Wednesday for a person shot. When they arrived, the victim had already been transported to a hospital by private automobile.

The victim was later identified as Charlotte Hayworth, 33. As of Wednesday morning, Hayworth was in surgery and listed in critical condition.

Police continue to investigate the crime.