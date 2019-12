A Robinson Junior High student was arrested Wednesday after he took the keys to a school counselor's car and fled the school parking lot.

The juvenile suspect took the car Byrnedale Junior High, where he removed his younger sister and drove back to his group home on N. Cove.

The owner of the group home alerted authorities that the suspect had returned to the home with the stolen vehicle.

The suspect was arrested without incident, and his sister was reunited with her mother.