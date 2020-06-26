Toledo's Freedom School is going virtual this summer

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) Freedom School is the legacy of the 1964 Freedom Schools in Mississippi.
Civil Rights activist formed the school to educate African American Children. Toledo's school re-opens this summer and will help students with literacy. 32 students are currently enrolled. The school will be offered online because of covid-19. Students will also be served free breakfast and lunch. If you would like to donate you can on the Monroe Street Neighborhood Center Facebook page.

 