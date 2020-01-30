Toledo's mayor pushes Issue 1 with guarantee of road repairs

When it comes to Toledo's streets drivers have come to expect the worst.

"Me and my old car have had a lot of bad experiences with the roads, especially potholes," Toledo driver Andrew Weber said.

"Potholes probably are the main thing that stick out to me," Toledo driver Julia Vandergrift said.

No matter the season, those behind the wheel say the roads seem to be in constant disrepair, and they're partially right as funds to get streets fixed have been slim.

"You see cones up and they don't really do much about it," Weber said.

At Thursday's state of the city Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz rolled out a plan to change that.

"Issue 1, if it does nothing else, will fix the roads of our city--period," Kapszukiewicz said.

Under the multi-faceted Issue 1 Toledo will spend $40 million per-year for 10 years to repair residential roads. While it's a new tax, the mayor says its passage will mean repaving 72 miles of streets each year.

"It means a 10-fold increase in what we do in an average year," Kapszukiewicz said.

With Issue 1 2.75% of one's taxable income will be collected. According to the mayor, it will mean an additional $8 from each paycheck. It's something drivers 13abc spoke with said they could get behind.

"You have no issue paying more money to fix the roads?," 13abc reporter Michael Bratton asked Weber. "Yeah, if they actually fix the roads," Weber said.

Thanks to ballot language Mayor Kapszukiewicz says the city will be forced to dedicate the cash to road repairs. Now, voters have to approve the deal on March 17 before any of the work can begin.

If Issue 1 passes city leaders say road repairs could start as soon as April 1. If it fails, the mayor says only 28 roads will be repaired over the next two years.

