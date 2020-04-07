Tom Noe included on list of inmates considered for coronavirus early release

Tom Noe is one of 26 inmates identified by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine as a target for early release because of coronavirus concerns in prisons.

That group, announced Tuesday, are inmates 60 years or older and have one or more chronic health conditions that makes them more vulnerable to COVID-19.

Noe has served 12 of an 18 year sentence for his conviction of stealing from a rare coin fund and the Bureau of Workers Compensation.

Another 141 inmates in minimum-security prisons approaching the end of their sentences were also identified.

DeWine's administration will ask judges and prosecutors associated with the cases to waive the 60 days notice so that they can take these cases directly to the parole board.

The parole board will start meeting Friday.

Victims will receive notice and have the opportunity for their voices to be heard at the parole hearing. None of the listed inmates are guaranteed release.

These 167 recommended releases join another 38 selected last week, which included 23 pregnant or post-partum women and 15 inmates ages 60 and up who are already approaching release within 120 days.

That makes for a total of 205 inmates the state is looking at releasing as soon as possible. There are approximately 49,000 total inmates in Ohio prisons currently. DeWine said that intakes have decreased by 20% recently, after the governor requested them.