Tough call: How superintendents decide when close school due to snow

For students, snow days are exciting.

But for superintendents - it's an important, pressure-filled and difficult call.

"It's very empowering to know that no matter what you decide it's the wrong answer," said superintendent of Perrysburg Schools Tom Hosler.

Hosler says when snow or ice are in the forecast his alarm goes off at 4 AM and he's out the door by 4:30 driving all across the district. He has to decide alongside the transportation director snow day or delay by 6 in the morning.

"It doesn't matter if it's the first snow day of the year or the 19th snow day of the year, when you get out there you have to look at what's happening now and make the best decision for students," said Hosler.

13abc rode along with him Tuesday to learn about the process. We started off on Louisiana, a road that stretches the entire district.

"This is one of the main roads so if you hit this road and it's not in good shape you know that it's going to be a long morning," said Hosler.

Perrysburg Schools has students living in the city, suburban and rural areas.

"When the wind picks up because we have a lot of open rural areas, a road can be plowed and two hours later it can be snow covered again," said Hosler.

On a snowy, icy morning Hosler usually starts off on Five Point and works his way into downtown. He checks out busy and winding River Road and neighborhoods, too.

During the drive, Hosler has a lot to consider.

"You'll pick out like a mailbox on the side of the road and think like OK if that's a student standing there and I need to stop how long does it take me to stop in these conditions?" he said.

Hosler says he has to weigh how certain less populated roads get less attention from snow crews and that can't be the sole reason to close.

"Otherwise you really would be just not having school ever when there was any kind of bad weather and that's just not realistic," said Hosler.

Living in Northwest Ohio, snow storms are expected and closing school is a responsibility Hosler doesn't take lightly.