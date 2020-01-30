Track Scams Through The BBB Scam Tracker

If you are the victim of a scam, or if you get one of the texts or emails from a scammer and you catch it and want to warn other people.

There is now a place where you can report it so other people won't fall victim.

The Scam Tracker will also allow the FBI and Federal Trade Commission to track the scams around the country and investigate them.

The site is run through the Better Business Bureau.

Here is a link: https://www.bbb.org/scamtracker/us/

