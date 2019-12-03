Tracy Rd. in Northwood to close Wednesday for waterline repair

Posted:

NORTHWOOD (WTVG) - From 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. on Wednesday, Tracy Rd. from Wales Rd. to Andrus Rd. in Northwood will be closed for waterline repairs by the Northwestern Water and Sewer District.

Suggested detours include Wales Rd., Oregon Rd., and Andrus Rd. Local access will be maintained on Tracy.

 