Trader Joe's pulls sushi products from shelves over Listeria concerns

Trader Joe's grocery stores are pulling a line of sushi, spring rolls, and salads from its shelves due to a possible Listeria contamination.

According to an announcement from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, the items were sold to select retailers and distributors along the East Coast and Upper Midwest, including Ohio and Michigan.

The products are packed in plastic trays with clear lids and the sell-by dates are on the labels. The affected dates are Nov. 22-Dec. 6.

Consumers who have purchased any of the following products affected by this recall should dispose of the product in an appropriate waste container.