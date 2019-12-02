Traffic stop turns into drug bust for Waterville Police

A Friday traffic stop turned into the arrest of a drug trafficker for Waterville Township Police.

A police officer stopped a 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander with Minnesota plates for speeding on US 24 West. Criminal indicators were observed while interacting with the vehicle's occupants, and the driver gave false information to the police officer.

A probable cause search of the vehicle revealed the following:

• 26.99 grams of marijuana

• 58.65 grams of 80mg Oxycodone pills stuck together

• 15 pills of 80mg Oxycodone

• 70 pills of 10mg Hydrocodone

• 1 pill of 10mg Oxycodone

• $1,594 in assorted cash

• An open bottle of Hennessy Cognac

The driver was later identified and found to have nationwide warrants for drug trafficking. He was charged with OVI among other traffic violations, along with destruction of evidence and obstruction offenses.

He was booked into the Lucas County Jail pending arraignment in the Maumee Municipal Court.