Treating flu and coronavirus symptoms in kids

Pediatricians are getting lots of questions from parents about the coronavirus and the flu, with both illnesses displaying similar symptoms of coughing, fever, and respiratory congestion.

Local doctors say, although the flu is still their main concern, it's only a matter of time before the COVID-19 reaches our area.

"For children, the only good thing I can say about Covid19 right now is it doesn't seem to be as severe or as bad," says Dr. R.W. Mills from Pediatric Care Associates in Toledo.

For children exhibiting symptoms, doctors advise parents to take precautions and avoid over-the-counter decongestants and antihistamines.

"They really cause more side effects than they are benefits," says Dr. Mills. "So the American Academy of Pediatrics is against the use of cough suppressants for kids and against the use of antihistamines and decongestants for respiratory symptoms."

Dr. Mills recommends when treating flu symptoms or coronavirus symptoms, children will need plenty of rest and fluids such as Pedialyte and other drinks high in electrolytes.

As for medications, Dr. Mills says to stick to fever reducers, such as Tylenol, Advil, and children's Motrin.