Trial in toddler's shooting death begins in Toledo

It was nearly 15 months ago that 3-year-old Malachi Barnes was shot and killed while riding in the backseat of his father's car on I-75.

K'Veon Giles, left, and Matthew Smith, second from right, are charged with aggravated murder in the Thanksgiving 2018 shooting death of Malachi Barnes.

Now, the trial of two men accused of the shooting continues in Toledo. K'Veon Giles and Matthew Smith are both charged with aggravated murder.

On Thanksgiving 2018, Barnes was in his father's car on the highway when another car pulled up next to them and opened fire.

Anthony Barnes said he heard thumps on his car and the windows shattering. His daughter in the front seat told him, "Daddy, I'm bleeding," and Barnes reached for Malachi in the backseat, but he couldn't reach him.

Barnes raced to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center. He recalled that tragic moment during Tuesday's trial.

"I instantly just go for Malachi, and he's slumped over in the backseat. I grab (Malachi) by his belt buckle and I just grabbed his whole body," Anthony Barnes said. "I left the other kids in the car. I grab Malachi and I ran up to the hospital. He had one eye open and the other one shut. ... I toss him to a nurse and I broke down."

The prosecution did not cross examine Anthony Barnes. It said there was a feud between the suspects and Barnes' extended family.

Another suspect in the case, Anthony White, accepted a plea deal from the state. He was allegedly in the car with Smith and Giles and has agreed to testify against them.

In its opening statements, the defense pointed out the only evidence the state has is the testimony of a convicted killer. White is currently serving time in prison for a murder in Detroit.

The trial continues Wednesday morning.