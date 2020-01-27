Trial rescheduled for man charged in connection with Barnes shooting

Andre White, one of the men charged in connection with the 2018 shooting death of a 3-year-old, had his trial date rescheduled.

White's pretrial hearing is scheduled for February, with a resolution indicated. His bond is continued.

White, 20 of Detroit, along with K'veon Carnell Giles, 18 of Toledo and Matthew Avery Smith, 17, is charged with aggravated murder, murder and four counts of felonious assault a piece.

According to Toledo Police, Anthony Barnes was driving northbound on I-75 on November 22, 2018, near Collingwood Blvd. with his three young children when another vehicle pulled up next to them. Multiple shots were fired at Barnes' car, and 3-year-old Malachi Barnes was struck.

The youth later died at Mercy St. Vincent's Hospital.