Trickle down effect on fast food chains after SYGMA delivery driver strike

At least one restaurant closed and others are low on supplies. We continue to follow the trucking strike in Michigan. Multiple fast food chains are bracing for impact.

Those SYGMA truckers in Monroe are striking without pay.

It's only day 5 on the picket line and without drivers on the road, restaurants can't keep up with demand.

No creamer, spoons, or chips.

"I was kind of hoping to get what I wanted to order," said Ciera Bullock, a frequent Reynolds/Dorr Tim Hortons customer.

That's the word from customers at the Tim Hortons on Reynolds and Dorr in Toledo.

The district manager of seven local Tim Hortons stores telling Action News all locations are impacted by the SYGMA truckers going from driving behind the wheel to pacing on the picket line.

"If I were managing the store I would just get a different source temporarily instead of putting a sign out, 'oh the people are on strike' and telling everybody, you know, we don't have cream. It's like the show must go on. Just get the cream somewhere else," said Richelle Reynolds, a frequent Reynolds/Dorr Tim Hortons customer.

Across town in Perrysburg, the sign on the door at that Tim Hortons says they're going to be shut down for a couple of days because of the strike.

"We just thought we'd stop in for a coffee. I didn't realize there was a strike going on and we are union people, so we are going to back out," said Michelle Mannina, a would-be Perrysburg Tim Hortons customer.

SYGMA drivers also deliver to fast food chains like Wendy's, Arby's and Krispy Kreme.

Still no word on if the menus are getting a mix up.

Paul Maenle who's been a trucker for the company for 25 years says right now, SYGMA is using non union workers to ship orders.

"A lot of our stores, they're not happy. They want their drivers back. They don't want anybody coming in there. They want their drivers back. So, I mean it's up to them if they want to leave these guys doing it or sit down and get everything right and let us go back to work," said Maenle.

All 120 local SYGMA delivery drivers are negotiating their first contract since joining the Teamsters Local 337 last year.

The union is fighting for lower health care costs, but say that's not the reason for the strike.

Instead citing what they call unfair labor practices like targeting stewards with random drug tests and not allowing employees to wear union stickers.

"What we'd really like for those people to do is get a hold of SYGMA and just say 'hey bring this thing to an end.' We'd be happy to withdraw the unfair labor practices if they start treating our people right," said Alex Young, Secretary Treasurer of Teamsters Local 337.

SYGMA issued this statement Wednesday night and as of Sunday has no further comment:

“At SYGMA, we value our associates and are proud of our long history of working collaboratively with our unions. Since we began negotiations with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 337, we have met on multiple occasions, working in good faith to negotiate a contract. Throughout our negotiations, we have offered wages and benefits that are competitive. We are committed to continued constructive discussions to ensure an outcome that best positions our associates, customers and the Company for long-term success.”

The union tells 13abc they're prepared to stay on strike as long as it takes to get a fair deal.

Here is the original 13abc story.