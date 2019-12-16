Trio held on drug charges, immigration detainers in Toledo

Two men and a woman are in custody after police observed a drug deal and subsequently finding drugs in their hotel room.

Juan Carlos Dominguez-Alfaro, Anthony Josue Amaya-Pena, and Enilda Lisseth Palacios-Benitez are charged with aggravated trafficking after they were arrested Friday.

A Toledo Police officer witnessed a drug transaction and followed the suspects back to the Best Motel on Reynolds Rd.

Officers found six pounds of cocaine and 4 1/2 pounds of heroin in their hotel room.

All three are also being held on immigration detainers.