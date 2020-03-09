Trio lead Toledo Police on 21-minute pursuit Friday night

Three people were arrested Friday night after they led Toledo Police on a pursuit through the city.

Just before 10 p.m. Friday, a TPD unit tried to initiate a traffic stop at Forest and Lincoln for a turn signal violation. The vehicle fled, going westbound on Lincoln.

The vehicle turned off of Oakwood and proceeded down a paved path south to Norwood, striking a vehicle when it turned east onto Norwood.

The vehicle eventually came to a stop at Detroit and Bancroft, where three occupants were taken into custody without incident.

The pursuit lasted 21 minutes.

The driver, William Barnes, was charged with failure to comply, trafficking marijuana, ostructing official businesses, temporary permit, and failure to control. He was booked into the Lucas County Jail.

The other two occupants are both minors and will be issued warrants for trafficking marijuana. They were released to their parents.

The parked vehicle hit on Norwood sustained functional damage to its rear driver's side door. An accident report was generated for the owner.