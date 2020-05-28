Troopers find more than $60K worth of drugs during Wood Co. traffic stop

A Michigan man is in jail after the Ohio State Highway Patrol found more than $60,000 worth of marijuana, heroin, methamphetamine, and suspected fentanyl in his vehicle during a traffic stop in Wood County.

Cecil Wilson, 50, of Highland Park, Michigan, is charged with possession and trafficking in heroin, both first-degree felonies; and possession and trafficking in methamphetamine, both second-degree felonies.

If convicted, he could face up to 38 years in prison and up to a $70,000 fine.

On May 19, troopers stopped Wilson in a rented vehicle on I-75. According to OSP, criminal indicators were observed and a consent search of the vehicle was asked for and granted. The search revealed the contraband.

Troopers seized a pound of marijuana, 136 grams of heroin, 60 grams of methamphetamine, and 300 suspected fentanyl pills, all worth approximately $60,212.