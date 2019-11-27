Troopers keeping close watch on Thanksgiving travel

For Ohio state troopers the Thanksgiving travel rush means long hours on the road.

"More cars means more crashes, more people to deal with, more incidents to deal with," Sgt. Evan Slates with the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. "It's definitely important for us to keep our head on a swivel."

13abc rode with Slates Wednesday as he patrolled the Toledo metro area on one of the busiest travel days of the year.

"It's like a 24-hour rush hour anywhere and everywhere," Slates said.

According to AAA, more than 55 million people are set to travel 50 miles or more away from home this Thanksgiving. A majority of them will drive to their destination--the most since 2005.

"Just the sheer amount of cars that are on the road is significantly higher," Slates said.

As travelers go to-and-fro, troopers like Sgt. Slates are looking out for issues like aggressive and impaired drivers.

"Speeding, weaving in and out of traffic, a lot of lane changes—just alerts us to look at that car a little bit harder," Slates said.

Troopers are also targeting distracted and speeding drivers to keep the roads safe.

“We want to keep people at what the speed limits are not only for themselves, but for everyone else that’s on the road," Slates said.

It's all in an effort to ensure you and your loved ones get home safely.

"We want everyone to enjoy their holidays and not have to worry about traffic crashes or other people around them," Slates said.